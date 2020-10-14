Balkrishna Industries Ltd drops around 1%

Balkrishna Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1373, down 1.08% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 77.77% in last one year as compared to a 3.54% rally in NIFTY and a 3.83% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1373, down 1.08% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.86% on the day, quoting at 11832.45. The Sensex is at 40299.07, down 0.8%.Balkrishna Industries Ltd has eased around 0.48% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Balkrishna Industries Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8052.85, down 0.87% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.1 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1377, down 1.22% on the day. Balkrishna Industries Ltd jumped 77.77% in last one year as compared to a 3.54% rally in NIFTY and a 3.83% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 30.11 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

