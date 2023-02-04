Iris Clothings standalone net profit declines 66.81% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 18.73% to Rs 20.35 crore

Net profit of Iris Clothings declined 66.81% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 18.73% to Rs 20.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 25.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.20.3525.0415.6320.772.454.661.083.210.792.38

