Iris Clothings standalone net profit declines 66.81% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 18.73% to Rs 20.35 croreNet profit of Iris Clothings declined 66.81% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 18.73% to Rs 20.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 25.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales20.3525.04 -19 OPM %15.6320.77 -PBDT2.454.66 -47 PBT1.083.21 -66 NP0.792.38 -67
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
