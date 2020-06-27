Orient Paper & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.98 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 32.13% to Rs 134.48 croreNet loss of Orient Paper & Industries reported to Rs 2.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 32.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 32.13% to Rs 134.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 198.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 80.39% to Rs 19.93 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 101.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.57% to Rs 606.56 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 710.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales134.48198.13 -32 606.56710.04 -15 OPM %0.3918.64 -7.8419.43 - PBDT2.5338.05 -93 54.10161.67 -67 PBT-5.9930.04 PL 20.94130.06 -84 NP-2.9832.42 PL 19.93101.65 -80
