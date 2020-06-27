Orient Paper & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.98 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 32.13% to Rs 134.48 crore

Net loss of Orient Paper & Industries reported to Rs 2.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 32.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 32.13% to Rs 134.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 198.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 80.39% to Rs 19.93 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 101.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.57% to Rs 606.56 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 710.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

134.48198.13606.56710.040.3918.647.8419.432.5338.0554.10161.67-5.9930.0420.94130.06-2.9832.4219.93101.65

