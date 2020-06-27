Ashok Alco-Chem reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.05 crore in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 62.97% to Rs 16.59 crore

Net Loss of Ashok Alco-Chem reported to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 4.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 62.97% to Rs 16.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 44.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 7.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 34.42% to Rs 112.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 171.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales16.5944.80 -63 112.51171.56 -34 OPM %-18.69-10.56 --12.14-1.00 - PBDT-2.10-4.91 57 -8.02-1.57 -411 PBT-2.13-5.20 59 -8.67-2.76 -214 NP-2.05-4.69 56 -7.12-2.89 -146

First Published: Sat, June 27 2020. 08:19 IST

