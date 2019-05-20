JUST IN
Business Standard

Orient Refractories completes acquisition of Intermetal Engineers India

Capital Market 

On 18 May 2019

Orient Refractories announced that on 18 May 2019 the Company has completed the formalities with regard to acquisition of the entire paid]up equity share capital of "Intermetal Engineers India" (IEIPL) comprising of 1,597 equity shares of Rs.100/] each to make it a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company.

Dr. Vijay Sharma, Director and Parmod Sagar, Managing Director & CEO of the Company have joined the Board of IEIPL as Nominee Directors of Orient Refractories w.e.f. 18 May 2019.

First Published: Mon, May 20 2019. 10:08 IST

