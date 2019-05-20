Orient Refractories completes acquisition of Intermetal Engineers India

-
On 18 May 2019Orient Refractories announced that on 18 May 2019 the Company has completed the formalities with regard to acquisition of the entire paid]up equity share capital of "Intermetal Engineers India" (IEIPL) comprising of 1,597 equity shares of Rs.100/] each to make it a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company.
Dr. Vijay Sharma, Director and Parmod Sagar, Managing Director & CEO of the Company have joined the Board of IEIPL as Nominee Directors of Orient Refractories w.e.f. 18 May 2019.
