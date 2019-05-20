Orient Refractories completes acquisition of Intermetal Engineers India

On 18 May 2019

Orient Refractories announced that on 18 May 2019 the Company has completed the formalities with regard to acquisition of the entire paid]up equity share capital of "Intermetal Engineers India" (IEIPL) comprising of 1,597 equity shares of Rs.100/] each to make it a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company.

Dr. Vijay Sharma, and Parmod Sagar, & CEO of the Company have joined the Board of as Nominee Directors of Orient Refractories w.e.f. 18 May 2019.

