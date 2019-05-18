Saregama India launches Carvaan Mini Legends for Kannada music

JUST IN
Saregama launches Carvaan Mini Legends preloaded with 351 superhit retro kannada songs from legendary artistes like Dr. Rajkumar, Vishnuvaradhan, Ambareesh, Shankar Nag amongst others.

This portable bluetooth speaker houses hand-picked collection of superhits like Thamnam Thamnum.., Jeeva Veene.., 'Jo Jo Laali Na.. and many more . Along with 351 pre-loaded songs it has other added features too like Bluetooth, USB , Aux in and FM/ AM making it a perfect music companion for all times. This is an easy to carry device which comes with a six-month warranty period and approximately 4-5 hours of battery back-up to enjoy non-stop music.

First Published: Sat, May 18 2019. 13:03 IST

