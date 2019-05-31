Oriental Aromatics standalone net profit declines 68.32% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 36.01% to Rs 201.00 crore

Net profit of Oriental Aromatics declined 68.32% to Rs 2.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 36.01% to Rs 201.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 147.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 64.46% to Rs 49.88 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 30.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 48.81% to Rs 752.55 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 505.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

