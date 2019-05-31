Oriental Aromatics standalone net profit declines 68.32% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 36.01% to Rs 201.00 croreNet profit of Oriental Aromatics declined 68.32% to Rs 2.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 36.01% to Rs 201.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 147.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 64.46% to Rs 49.88 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 30.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 48.81% to Rs 752.55 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 505.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales201.00147.78 36 752.55505.70 49 OPM %15.5715.52 -15.2913.02 - PBDT29.2320.77 41 103.6963.08 64 PBT24.1517.06 42 85.9848.32 78 NP2.889.09 -68 49.8830.33 64
