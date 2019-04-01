Oriental Bank of Commerce up for five straight sessions

is quoting at Rs 116.7, up 0.39% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 24.68% in last one year as compared to a 14.68% gain in and a 20.37% gain in the PSU Bank.

rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 116.7, up 0.39% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.75% on the day, quoting at 11710.75. The Sensex is at 39001.39, up 0.85%. has added around 23.17% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Oriental Bank of Commerce is a constituent, has added around 18.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3339.35, up 2.89% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 28.76 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 57.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on earnings ending December 18.

