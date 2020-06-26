JUST IN
Oswal Agro Mills consolidated net profit rises 10.67% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 10.61 crore

Net profit of Oswal Agro Mills rose 10.67% to Rs 8.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs 10.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.78% to Rs 32.39 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 26.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs 14.61 crore in the year ended March 2020. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales10.610 0 14.610 0 OPM %-82.280 --109.240 - PBDT-2.303.13 PL 9.8811.89 -17 PBT-2.393.07 PL 9.5111.68 -19 NP8.717.87 11 32.3926.38 23

First Published: Fri, June 26 2020.

