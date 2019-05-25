Welspun India reports standalone net loss of Rs 43.70 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 1.64% to Rs 1257.42 crore

Net loss of reported to Rs 43.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 72.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.64% to Rs 1257.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1237.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 53.38% to Rs 141.77 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 304.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.41% to Rs 5395.27 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4976.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

