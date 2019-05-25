Unichem Laboratories standalone net profit rises 341.78% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 36.20% to Rs 277.08 crore

Net profit of rose 341.78% to Rs 9.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 36.20% to Rs 277.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 203.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 99.66% to Rs 8.80 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2556.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 45.29% to Rs 967.74 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 666.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

277.08203.44967.74666.08-1.74-13.05-6.28-20.4523.5818.3741.892601.505.865.62-19.822556.469.942.258.802556.60

