Unichem Laboratories standalone net profit rises 341.78% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 36.20% to Rs 277.08 croreNet profit of Unichem Laboratories rose 341.78% to Rs 9.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 36.20% to Rs 277.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 203.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 99.66% to Rs 8.80 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2556.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 45.29% to Rs 967.74 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 666.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales277.08203.44 36 967.74666.08 45 OPM %-1.74-13.05 --6.28-20.45 - PBDT23.5818.37 28 41.892601.50 -98 PBT5.865.62 4 -19.822556.46 PL NP9.942.25 342 8.802556.60 -100
