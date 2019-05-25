Vardhman Polytex reports standalone net loss of Rs 15.43 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 17.35% to Rs 213.28 croreNet Loss of Vardhman Polytex reported to Rs 15.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 203.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.35% to Rs 213.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 181.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 74.26 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 423.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 30.45% to Rs 810.56 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 621.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales213.28181.74 17 810.56621.36 30 OPM %1.50-2.33 -0.11-6.94 - PBDT-10.91-22.50 52 -55.95-104.59 47 PBT-15.43-27.44 44 -74.26-125.11 41 NP-15.43-203.93 92 -74.26-423.88 82
