Oswal Overseas reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.59 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Oswal Overseas reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.98 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Oswal Yarns reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Oswal Green Tech standalone net profit rises 32.26% in the December 2018 quarter
Oswal Green Tech standalone net profit rises 8.17% in the September 2018 quarter
Oswal Agro Mills standalone net profit declines 63.96% in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales decline 42.83% to Rs 21.24 croreNet Loss of Oswal Overseas reported to Rs 4.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 6.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 42.83% to Rs 21.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 37.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales21.2437.15 -43 OPM %-18.74-16.15 -PBDT-4.03-6.65 39 PBT-4.63-6.88 33 NP-4.59-6.88 33
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU