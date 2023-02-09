Reliance Chemotex Industries standalone net profit declines 27.38% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.09% to Rs 92.14 crore

Net profit of Reliance Chemotex Industries declined 27.38% to Rs 3.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 6.09% to Rs 92.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 86.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.92.1486.857.4912.557.128.614.686.393.134.31

