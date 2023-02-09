Reliance Chemotex Industries standalone net profit declines 27.38% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Reliance Chemotex Industries standalone net profit declines 24.55% in the September 2022 quarter
Reliance Retail arm acquires 51% stake in Lotus Chocolate for Rs 74 cr
Reliance Retail arm to acquire 50% stake in Gujarat-based Sosyo Hajoori Beverages
Reliance Infrastructure hikes stake in Reliance Power
Tips Industries standalone net profit declines 6.18% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 6.09% to Rs 92.14 croreNet profit of Reliance Chemotex Industries declined 27.38% to Rs 3.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 6.09% to Rs 92.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 86.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales92.1486.85 6 OPM %7.4912.55 -PBDT7.128.61 -17 PBT4.686.39 -27 NP3.134.31 -27
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU