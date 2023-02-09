Reliance Chemotex Industries standalone net profit declines 27.38% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 6.09% to Rs 92.14 crore

Net profit of Reliance Chemotex Industries declined 27.38% to Rs 3.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 6.09% to Rs 92.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 86.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales92.1486.85 6 OPM %7.4912.55 -PBDT7.128.61 -17 PBT4.686.39 -27 NP3.134.31 -27

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 13:56 IST

