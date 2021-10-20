Jindal Stainless (Hisar) commissions 26000 TPA capacity precision strip mill

Jindal Stainless (Hisar) today commissioned the 26,000 tonnes per annum (TPA) capacity Precision Strip Mill as part of the first phase of its latest brownfield expansion plan at its state-of-the-art Specialty Products Division (SPD). This capacity expansion takes the total precision strip production capacity to 48,000 TPA from the existing 22,000 TPA.

The capacity expansion of precision strips will further strengthen the Company's presence in segments like auto, process industry, and oil and petrochemical, and will be augmenting supplies to aerospace and electric vehicles.

The capacity expansion at SPD is part of the Company's plan to leverage its leadership position in specialty and value-added products. After this expansion, operational capability will expand and products up to 650 mm width would be manufactured. This expansion will further help the Company consolidate its leadership position in the international market.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)