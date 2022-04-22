WardWizard Innovations & Mobility showcases its range of E-bikes

-
At EV Exposition 2022 in KolkataWardWizard Innovations & Mobility showcased its entire range of marque electric two-wheelers at the Electric Vehicle Exposition 2022 in Kolkata.
The home grown EV major is known for its high and low-speed two-wheeler models like Gen Next, Glob, Wolf, E-Monster which are popular amongst age groups from 16 to 60 years.
Being at the forefront of EV revolution in India, Joy-e-bike also showcased its electric three-wheeler that is scheduled to be launched in the second quarter of the current financial year.
