WardWizard Innovations & Mobility showcases its range of E-bikes

At EV Exposition 2022 in Kolkata

WardWizard Innovations & Mobility showcased its entire range of marque electric two-wheelers at the Electric Vehicle Exposition 2022 in Kolkata.

The home grown EV major is known for its high and low-speed two-wheeler models like Gen Next, Glob, Wolf, E-Monster which are popular amongst age groups from 16 to 60 years.

Being at the forefront of EV revolution in India, Joy-e-bike also showcased its electric three-wheeler that is scheduled to be launched in the second quarter of the current financial year.

