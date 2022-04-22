H.G. Infra Engineering receives upgrade in credit ratings from ICRA

-
H. G.
Infra Engineering has received upgrade in long term facilities to [ICRA]AA- (pronounced ICRA double A minus) from [ICRA]A+ (pronounced ICRA A plus) and upgraded the short term facilities rating to [ICRA]A1+ (pronounced ICRA A one plus) from [ICRA]Al (pronounced as ICRA A one).
ICRA has also upgraded the long term rating to [ICRA]AA-from [ICRA]A+ for the Rs. 97.00 crore non-convertible debentures of the company. The outlook on the rating has been revised to 'Stable' from 'Positive'.
