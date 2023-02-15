Hindustan Aeronautics to collaborate with GA-ASI

For providing MRO support for turbo-propeller engines for Remotely Piloted Aircraft System manufactured by GA-ASI

Hindustan Aeronautics announced that an expression of interest was exchanged between Company and General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Incorporated (GA-ASI) for providing MRO support for turbo-propeller engines which power the state-of-art MQ-98 Guardian High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) manufactured by GA-ASI, for the Indian market.

GA-ASI and HAL eagerly look forward to formulate a comprehensive engine MRO program for upcoming HALE RPAS projects. This joint collaboration echoes India's clarion call for 'Atmanirbharta' or 'Self-Reliance', while underscoring the deep industrial connection between US and Indian Aerospace Companies.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)