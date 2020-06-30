Vippy Spinpro standalone net profit declines 30.64% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 12.89% to Rs 25.27 crore

Net profit of Vippy Spinpro declined 30.64% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.89% to Rs 25.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 29.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.21% to Rs 3.79 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.55% to Rs 110.66 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 113.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales25.2729.01 -13 110.66113.55 -3 OPM %6.2110.44 -5.887.72 - PBDT1.542.83 -46 6.348.08 -22 PBT1.082.30 -53 4.535.98 -24 NP1.201.73 -31 3.794.47 -15

First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 08:47 IST

