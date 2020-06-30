Vippy Spinpro standalone net profit declines 30.64% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 12.89% to Rs 25.27 crore

Net profit of Vippy Spinpro declined 30.64% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.89% to Rs 25.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 29.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.21% to Rs 3.79 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.55% to Rs 110.66 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 113.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

25.2729.01110.66113.556.2110.445.887.721.542.836.348.081.082.304.535.981.201.733.794.47

