Andhra Cements reports standalone net loss of Rs 54.38 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 85.39% to Rs 10.95 croreNet Loss of Andhra Cements reported to Rs 54.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 33.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 85.39% to Rs 10.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 74.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 168.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 180.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 55.51% to Rs 142.92 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 321.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales10.9574.94 -85 142.92321.24 -56 OPM %-104.118.78 --5.414.14 - PBDT-42.46-21.23 -100 -128.76-93.35 -38 PBT-54.38-33.17 -64 -176.60-140.82 -25 NP-54.38-33.37 -63 -168.32-180.13 7
