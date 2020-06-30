Andhra Cements reports standalone net loss of Rs 54.38 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 85.39% to Rs 10.95 crore

Net Loss of Andhra Cements reported to Rs 54.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 33.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 85.39% to Rs 10.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 74.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 168.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 180.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 55.51% to Rs 142.92 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 321.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

10.9574.94142.92321.24-104.118.78-5.414.14-42.46-21.23-128.76-93.35-54.38-33.17-176.60-140.82-54.38-33.37-168.32-180.13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)