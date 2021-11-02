P&G Hygiene Q1 PAT declines 14% YoY

Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care (PGHH) posted a 14% year on year decline in net profit to Rs 218.29 crore in Q1 September 2021 over Q1 September 2020.

Profitability was impacted due to commodity cost inflation and lower marketing investments in the corresponding quarter of 2020. The FMCG company reported a 5% increase in net sales to Rs 1,058 crore on the back of superior strategy, robust product portfolio and strong retail execution.

Profit before tax fell 12.4% year on year to Rs 293.84 crore in Q1 September 2021 from Rs 335.7 crore registered in Q1 September 2020.

For the quarter, PGHH said that both Feminine Care and Health Care businesses grew ahead of their categories. The company's feminine care brand Whisper continued to step up to raise awareness about menstrual hygiene education.

Madhusudan Gopalan, MD of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care said, Despite a challenging market environment and a higher base period, we delivered strong growth in the first quarter driven by the strength of our trusted product portfolio and strong retail execution. We continue to remain focused on our strategy of driving superiority, improving productivity, leading constructive disruption, and strengthening our organization and culture. As the industry faces commodity inflation, we have doubled down our focus on driving productivity and innovation to drive balanced top and bottom-line growth.

PGHH is engaged in manufacturing and marketing over-the-counter products, vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Shares of PGHH were trading 0.43% lower at Rs 14371 on BSE.

