Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd continues to slide

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 21.5, down 1.15% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 17916.65. The Sensex is at 60080.92, down 0.1%.Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd has lost around 15.19% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 4.75% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2303.75, up 0.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 40.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 58.69 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 54.38 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

