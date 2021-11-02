Bajaj Finserv Ltd down for fifth straight session

Bajaj Finserv Ltd is quoting at Rs 17526.95, down 0.22% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 205.16% in last one year as compared to a 51.66% rally in NIFTY and a 53.21% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 17526.95, down 0.22% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 17916.65. The Sensex is at 60080.92, down 0.1%.Bajaj Finserv Ltd has lost around 1.57% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finserv Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 4.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19009.65, up 0.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.06 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 17546, down 0.54% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

