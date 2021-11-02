Advanced Enzyme Tech tumbles after dismal Q2 performance

-
ALSO READ
Vodafone Idea tumbles after dismal Q4 performance
Advanced Enzyme Technologies consolidated net profit rises 1.12% in the March 2021 quarter
Board of Advanced Enzyme Technologies approves acquisition of additional 15% stake in JC Biotech
Advanced Enzyme Q4 PAT rises 3% YoY to Rs 34 cr
Volumes soar at Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd counter
-
Advanced Enzyme Technologies slumped 4% to Rs 369.55 after the company's reported 22% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 30.3 crore despite a 6% rise in revenue to Rs 127.1 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
On the segmental front, the human nutrition segment maintained its positive streak and grew its revenue by 4% to Rs 92 crore in Q2 FY22 as compared to Rs 88.5 crore in Q2 FY21.
The animal nutrition's revenue rose by 3% to Rs 13.6 crore in Q2 FY22 as against Rs 13.2 crore in Q2 FY21.
The bio-processing segment underperformed by 37% during the quarter, it accounted Rs 11.8 crore in Q2 FY22 as compared to Rs 18.7 crore in Q2 FY21.
The domestic sales constituted about 47% of revenue from operations during Q2 FY22 as compared to 42% during Q2 FY21. International sales were 53% of revenue from operations as compared to 58% during Q2 FY21.
EBITDA was 49.3 crore in Q2 FY22, down by 17% from Rs 62.8 crore in Q2 FY21. EBITDA margin was 39% in Q2 FY22 as against 49% in Q2 FY21.
As compared with Q1 FY22, the company's net profit and revenue have declined by 24% and 7%, respectively.
Advanced Enzyme Technologies is a specialty biotech company, with global leadership in the manufacturing of enzymes and probiotics.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU