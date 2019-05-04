P.M. Telelinnks reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
P.M. Telelinnks reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Northern Project reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2019 quarter
V R Woodart reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Harmony Capital Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Stanpacks (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 49.09% to Rs 2.81 croreNet loss of P.M. Telelinnks reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 49.09% to Rs 2.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 116.67% to Rs 0.13 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 122.75% to Rs 22.81 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2.815.52 -49 22.8110.24 123 OPM %-1.072.90 -0.610.88 - PBDT00.16 -100 0.170.09 89 PBT00.16 -100 0.170.09 89 NP-0.040.13 PL 0.130.06 117
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU