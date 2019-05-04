Deepak Nitrite standalone net profit rises 178.40% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 23.65% to Rs 485.87 croreNet profit of Deepak Nitrite rose 178.40% to Rs 56.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 23.65% to Rs 485.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 392.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 65.40% to Rs 138.04 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 83.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 23.16% to Rs 1791.92 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1454.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales485.87392.95 24 1791.921454.98 23 OPM %22.3912.48 -17.0613.94 - PBDT100.7844.28 128 265.37174.03 52 PBT87.0330.90 182 212.49122.08 74 NP56.5720.32 178 138.0483.46 65
