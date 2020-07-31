Jain Marmo Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 57.41% to Rs 0.46 croreNet loss of Jain Marmo Industries reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 57.41% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.50% to Rs 3.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.461.08 -57 3.033.14 -4 OPM %4.3517.59 -13.8616.56 - PBDT-0.040.12 PL 0.180.19 -5 PBT-0.080.08 PL 0.020.01 100 NP-0.060.06 PL 0.010 0
