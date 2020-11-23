Rabi Area Jumps 10% On Good Gains In Pulses

The latest reports from Agricultural Ministry suggest that rabi acreage stood at 265 lakh hectares (lh) as on 20th November 2020, up 10% compared to the corresponding week last year. The area under primary rabi crop wheat was marginally higher at 97 lh. The acreage in total pulses surged by around 28% to nearly 82.59 lh. Of this, area under Chana or gram rose by 30% to 57.44 lh.

Oilseeds planting rose by nearly 6.6% to 55.5 lh. Area under Mustard stood at 52.25 lh, up 8.83% on year. Acreage of coarse cereals surged to 22.78 lh, soaring nearly 7%. However, rabi Maize area slipped by around 3% to 3.39 lh.

