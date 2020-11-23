We Will Have To Work In A PPP Model To Ensure Vaccination Against COVID For 1.3 Billion People: Piyush Goyal

-
Mr Piyush Goyal, Hon'ble Minister of Commerce & Industry and Railways, Government of India addressing the valedictory session of Asia Health 2020 stated COVID has brought the world and humanity as one. The world today has come together to fight for a common cause. The divisions in society and the world are getting nullified. The common attempt to find a vaccine and the democratic distributing of the vaccine to reach all parts of the country have brought all of humanity together. Aatma nirbhar has been an attempt by Government of India to bring self-reliance and also develop the confidence of all Indians as a nation. We have experienced the game changing experience and the transformational changes the country is moving towards on the economic front and the social front. We will have to work in a PPP to make the vaccine work, it cannot solely be the effort of a single sector to ensure the vaccination of 1.3 billion people. Ensuring vaccines are available at an affordable price to one and all is going to be a responsibility on all of us. India will play an important role for ensuring cost effective and innovation solutions for the rest of the world.
