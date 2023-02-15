Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Gyscoal Alloys approves terms of rights issue
Padmanabh Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Padmanabh Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Sarda Metals & Alloys completes installation of 3rd ferro alloys furnace of 36 MVA
Basic materials shares gain
-
Sales rise 54.01% to Rs 9.61 croreNet profit of Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 54.01% to Rs 9.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales9.616.24 54 OPM %2.60-2.40 -PBDT0.15-0.21 LP PBT0.09-0.25 LP NP0.06-0.26 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU