Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 54.01% to Rs 9.61 crore

Net profit of Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 54.01% to Rs 9.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales9.616.24 54 OPM %2.60-2.40 -PBDT0.15-0.21 LP PBT0.09-0.25 LP NP0.06-0.26 LP

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:56 IST

