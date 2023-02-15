Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 54.01% to Rs 9.61 crore

Net profit of Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 54.01% to Rs 9.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.9.616.242.60-2.400.15-0.210.09-0.250.06-0.26

