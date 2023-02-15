Inani Securities standalone net profit declines 88.24% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Inani Securities standalone net profit rises 212.50% in the September 2022 quarter
Inani Marbles & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.18 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Share India Securities concludes sale of entire stake in Share India Commodity Brokers
Financials shares edge higher
Financials stocks rise
-
Sales decline 52.94% to Rs 0.24 croreNet profit of Inani Securities declined 88.24% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 52.94% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.240.51 -53 OPM %-29.1719.61 -PBDT0.070.31 -77 PBT0.020.23 -91 NP0.020.17 -88
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU