Inani Securities standalone net profit declines 88.24% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 52.94% to Rs 0.24 crore

Net profit of Inani Securities declined 88.24% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 52.94% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.240.51-29.1719.610.070.310.020.230.020.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)