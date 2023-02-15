JUST IN
Inani Securities standalone net profit declines 88.24% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 52.94% to Rs 0.24 crore

Net profit of Inani Securities declined 88.24% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 52.94% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.240.51 -53 OPM %-29.1719.61 -PBDT0.070.31 -77 PBT0.020.23 -91 NP0.020.17 -88

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:56 IST

