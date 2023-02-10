Paisalo Digital consolidated net profit rises 7.15% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.46% to Rs 122.27 croreNet profit of Paisalo Digital rose 7.15% to Rs 27.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 26.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.46% to Rs 122.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 101.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales122.27101.50 20 OPM %73.8081.94 -PBDT37.8735.23 7 PBT37.0534.42 8 NP27.8926.03 7
