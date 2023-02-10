Paisalo Digital consolidated net profit rises 7.15% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.46% to Rs 122.27 crore

Net profit of Paisalo Digital rose 7.15% to Rs 27.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 26.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.46% to Rs 122.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 101.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.122.27101.5073.8081.9437.8735.2337.0534.4227.8926.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)