Alkem Labs Q3 PAT falls over 13% YoY; EBITDA margin improves to 19.7%
Kopran consolidated net profit declines 65.37% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.88% to Rs 158.00 crore

Net profit of Kopran declined 65.37% to Rs 6.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 20.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 19.88% to Rs 158.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 131.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales158.00131.80 20 OPM %7.8020.58 -PBDT12.3029.53 -58 PBT9.1426.65 -66 NP6.9520.07 -65

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 14:52 IST

