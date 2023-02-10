Kopran consolidated net profit declines 65.37% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.88% to Rs 158.00 crore

Net profit of Kopran declined 65.37% to Rs 6.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 20.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 19.88% to Rs 158.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 131.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.158.00131.807.8020.5812.3029.539.1426.656.9520.07

