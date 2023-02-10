Vani Commercials reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 95.65% to Rs 0.45 crore

Net profit of Vani Commercials remain constant at Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 95.65% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.450.2326.6765.220.030.030.030.030.030.03

