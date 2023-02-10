JUST IN
Alkem Labs Q3 PAT falls over 13% YoY; EBITDA margin improves to 19.7%
Business Standard

Vani Commercials reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 95.65% to Rs 0.45 crore

Net profit of Vani Commercials remain constant at Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 95.65% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.450.23 96 OPM %26.6765.22 -PBDT0.030.03 0 PBT0.030.03 0 NP0.030.03 0

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 14:52 IST

