Vani Commercials reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 95.65% to Rs 0.45 croreNet profit of Vani Commercials remain constant at Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 95.65% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.450.23 96 OPM %26.6765.22 -PBDT0.030.03 0 PBT0.030.03 0 NP0.030.03 0
