Paisalo Digital Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd, Goyal Aluminiums Ltd, DE Nora India Ltd and Delphi World Money Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 January 2023.

Paisalo Digital Ltd surged 12.14% to Rs 78.5 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 18914 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4604 shares in the past one month.

The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd spiked 10.96% to Rs 252.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 177 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 403 shares in the past one month.

Goyal Aluminiums Ltd soared 9.98% to Rs 233.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5257 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25252 shares in the past one month.

DE Nora India Ltd rose 7.87% to Rs 809.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6707 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3829 shares in the past one month.

Delphi World Money Ltd gained 6.93% to Rs 390.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 20 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 575 shares in the past one month.

