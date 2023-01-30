JUST IN
Nifty below 17,600 level, Oil & gas stocks tumble

Zen Tech gains on reporting turnaround Q3 numbers
Volumes jump at Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd counter

Tejas Networks Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd, Adani Transmission Ltd, Adani Total Gas Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 30 January 2023.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd saw volume of 7.15 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 157.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4543 shares. The stock dropped 2.60% to Rs.4,132.90. Volumes stood at 7579 shares in the last session.

Tejas Networks Ltd registered volume of 2.11 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 25472 shares. The stock rose 3.18% to Rs.534.75. Volumes stood at 50703 shares in the last session.

Aegis Logistics Ltd saw volume of 1.57 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 25172 shares. The stock increased 11.25% to Rs.372.30. Volumes stood at 41150 shares in the last session.

Adani Transmission Ltd saw volume of 1.61 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 32700 shares. The stock dropped 19.84% to Rs.1,610.95. Volumes stood at 1.21 lakh shares in the last session.

Adani Total Gas Ltd saw volume of 1.3 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 27560 shares. The stock dropped 20.00% to Rs.2,347.65. Volumes stood at 96506 shares in the last session.

First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 11:00 IST

