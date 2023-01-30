Volumes jump at Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd counter

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd saw volume of 7.15 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 157.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4543 shares

Tejas Networks Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd, Adani Transmission Ltd, Adani Total Gas Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 30 January 2023.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd saw volume of 7.15 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 157.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4543 shares. The stock dropped 2.60% to Rs.4,132.90. Volumes stood at 7579 shares in the last session.

Tejas Networks Ltd registered volume of 2.11 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 25472 shares. The stock rose 3.18% to Rs.534.75. Volumes stood at 50703 shares in the last session.

Aegis Logistics Ltd saw volume of 1.57 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 25172 shares. The stock increased 11.25% to Rs.372.30. Volumes stood at 41150 shares in the last session.

Adani Transmission Ltd saw volume of 1.61 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 32700 shares. The stock dropped 19.84% to Rs.1,610.95. Volumes stood at 1.21 lakh shares in the last session.

Adani Total Gas Ltd saw volume of 1.3 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 27560 shares. The stock dropped 20.00% to Rs.2,347.65. Volumes stood at 96506 shares in the last session.

