Ashoka Buildcon achieves financial closure for NHAI road project (Baswantpur to Singondi)

Ashoka Buildcon announced that Ashoka Baswantpur Singnodi Road, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company has submitted duly executed financing documents to National Highways Authority of India for the below mentioned Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) Project:
'Development of 6 lane Access Controlled Greenfield highway from KM 162.500 to KM 203.100, Baswantpur to Singondi Section of NH 150 C (Package 4 of Akkalkot KNT of TS Border) on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) under Bharatmala Pariyojana' (Project).
