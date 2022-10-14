JUST IN
Ashoka Buildcon achieves financial closure for NHAI road project (Baswantpur to Singondi)

Capital Market 

Ashoka Buildcon announced that Ashoka Baswantpur Singnodi Road, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company has submitted duly executed financing documents to National Highways Authority of India for the below mentioned Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) Project:

'Development of 6 lane Access Controlled Greenfield highway from KM 162.500 to KM 203.100, Baswantpur to Singondi Section of NH 150 C (Package 4 of Akkalkot KNT of TS Border) on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) under Bharatmala Pariyojana' (Project).

First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 10:42 IST

