Delphi World Money standalone net profit rises 61.11% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 27.71% to Rs 20.74 crore

Net profit of Delphi World Money rose 61.11% to Rs 3.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 27.71% to Rs 20.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 16.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.20.7416.2411.7615.334.733.774.483.523.772.34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)