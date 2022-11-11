Delphi World Money standalone net profit rises 61.11% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 27.71% to Rs 20.74 croreNet profit of Delphi World Money rose 61.11% to Rs 3.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 27.71% to Rs 20.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 16.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales20.7416.24 28 OPM %11.7615.33 -PBDT4.733.77 25 PBT4.483.52 27 NP3.772.34 61
