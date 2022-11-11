JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Lumax Inds hits the roof after Q2 PAT rises 2.2x YoY
Business Standard

Delphi World Money standalone net profit rises 61.11% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 27.71% to Rs 20.74 crore

Net profit of Delphi World Money rose 61.11% to Rs 3.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 27.71% to Rs 20.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 16.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales20.7416.24 28 OPM %11.7615.33 -PBDT4.733.77 25 PBT4.483.52 27 NP3.772.34 61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 16:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU