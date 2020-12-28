Paisalo Digital spurts after SBI Life acquires stake

-
Paisalo Digital surged 18.68% to Rs 618.70 after SBI Life Insurance Company bought 8.98% stake in the company via bulk deal on Thursday.As per the bulk deal data on the NSE, SBI Life Insurance Company on Thursday (24 December 2020) bought 38,00,000 shares (8.98% of equity) of Paisalo Digital at average price of Rs 490 per share.
Meanwhile, Antara India Evergreen Fund (sold 3.54%), Davos International Fund (sold 0.68%), Elara India Opportunities Fund (sold 2.6%) and Heshika Growth Fund (sold 1.89%) pared their stake in the company at average price of Rs 490.
Paisalo Digital is a non-banking finance company NBFC providing loans to individuals, micro, small and medium enterprises, and to Joint Liability Group (MFI). It has 129 branches across the country.
On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit gained 9.5% to Rs 21.95 crore on a 13.9% fall in net sales to Rs 79.85 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
