RIL gains on plan to acquire 50% stake in sports JV

Reliance Industries (RIL) rose 1.01% to Rs 2014.05 after the company said that it will acquire 50% shares held by IMG Singapore in IMG-Reliance, for a cash consideration not exceeding Rs 52.08 crore.
IMG Reliance (IMG-R) is a joint venture between IMG Worldwide LLC (IMG) and the Company. IMG Singapore, a wholly owned subsidiary of IMG, holds 50% of the share capital of IMG-R.
IMG-R is engaged in the business of creation, management, implementation and commercialisation of sporting, fashion and entertainment events in India.
The company has entered into definitive agreements to acquire the shares held by IMG Singapore Pte. Ltd in IMG-R, for a cash consideration not exceeding INR 52.08 Crore. Post completion of acquisition, IMG-R will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company and will be rebranded by the company, RIL said in a BSE filing made after market hours on Thursday (24 December 2020).
IMG-R had a turnover of Rs 181.70 crore and a net profit of Rs 16.35 crore in FY2020.
The company further said that no governmental/regulatory approvals are required for the aforesaid acquisition and the acquisition is expected to be completed during this calendar year. The acquisition does not fall within related party transactions and none of RIL's promoter/promoter group/group companies have any interest in the transaction.
RIL is India's largest private sector company. Its activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, retail and digital services.
RIL's consolidated net profit fell 6.6% to Rs 10,602 crore on 25.5% decline in net sales to Rs 1,11,236 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU