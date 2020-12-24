Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Kiri Industries Ltd, Hil Ltd, Vodafone Idea Ltd and Dish TV India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 December 2020.

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd tumbled 5.16% to Rs 39.5 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16.96 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kiri Industries Ltd lost 3.84% to Rs 549. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18534 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24824 shares in the past one month.

Hil Ltd crashed 3.41% to Rs 2155.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2552 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1873 shares in the past one month.

Vodafone Idea Ltd dropped 3.22% to Rs 10.22. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1292.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 816.8 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dish TV India Ltd plummeted 3.02% to Rs 15.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 45.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

