Palm Jewels reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 20.90% to Rs 22.22 crore

Net profit of Palm Jewels reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 20.90% to Rs 22.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 28.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.22.2228.090.720.070.0900.0800.060

