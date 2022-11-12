Palm Jewels reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 20.90% to Rs 22.22 croreNet profit of Palm Jewels reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 20.90% to Rs 22.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 28.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales22.2228.09 -21 OPM %0.720.07 -PBDT0.090 0 PBT0.080 0 NP0.060 0
