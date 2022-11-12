Fortis Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 91.25% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 9.89% to Rs 1607.20 croreNet profit of Fortis Healthcare rose 91.25% to Rs 204.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 106.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 9.89% to Rs 1607.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1462.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1607.201462.54 10 OPM %18.8519.44 -PBDT293.16256.27 14 PBT216.24181.73 19 NP204.37106.86 91
