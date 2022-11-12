JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

SAB Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.97 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Gyscoal Alloys consolidated net profit declines 81.12% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 32.57% to Rs 3.25 crore

Net profit of Gyscoal Alloys declined 81.12% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 32.57% to Rs 3.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3.254.82 -33 OPM %-37.23-3.73 -PBDT1.530.94 63 PBT0.790.02 3850 NP0.985.19 -81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU