Gyscoal Alloys consolidated net profit declines 81.12% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 32.57% to Rs 3.25 croreNet profit of Gyscoal Alloys declined 81.12% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 32.57% to Rs 3.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3.254.82 -33 OPM %-37.23-3.73 -PBDT1.530.94 63 PBT0.790.02 3850 NP0.985.19 -81
