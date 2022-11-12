Gyscoal Alloys consolidated net profit declines 81.12% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 32.57% to Rs 3.25 crore

Net profit of Gyscoal Alloys declined 81.12% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 32.57% to Rs 3.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.3.254.82-37.23-3.731.530.940.790.020.985.19

