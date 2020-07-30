Panache Digilife standalone net profit declines 84.74% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 42.21% to Rs 32.86 croreNet profit of Panache Digilife declined 84.74% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 42.21% to Rs 32.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 56.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 50.36% to Rs 2.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.47% to Rs 71.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 93.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales32.8656.86 -42 71.2893.14 -23 OPM %4.268.79 -8.457.76 - PBDT0.954.65 -80 4.206.08 -31 PBT0.644.58 -86 3.065.88 -48 NP0.493.21 -85 2.044.11 -50
