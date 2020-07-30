Panache Digilife standalone net profit declines 84.74% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 42.21% to Rs 32.86 crore

Net profit of Panache Digilife declined 84.74% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 42.21% to Rs 32.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 56.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 50.36% to Rs 2.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.47% to Rs 71.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 93.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

