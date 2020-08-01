Seya Industries standalone net profit declines 84.39% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 75.94% to Rs 22.95 croreNet profit of Seya Industries declined 84.39% to Rs 4.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 26.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 75.94% to Rs 22.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 95.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 46.86% to Rs 47.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 88.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 37.45% to Rs 258.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 412.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales22.9595.39 -76 258.20412.78 -37 OPM %18.2634.11 -26.2333.49 - PBDT9.9729.80 -67 68.59122.24 -44 PBT6.0125.83 -77 51.97106.25 -51 NP4.0926.20 -84 47.0288.49 -47
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
