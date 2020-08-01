Artson Engineering reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.52 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 45.20% to Rs 20.90 croreNet loss of Artson Engineering reported to Rs 4.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 45.20% to Rs 20.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 38.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales20.9038.14 -45 OPM %-9.905.66 -PBDT-3.930.59 PL PBT-4.210.25 PL NP-4.520.16 PL
