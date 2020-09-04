JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

SEAMEC reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.28 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Paragon Finance standalone net profit declines 26.09% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 19.82% to Rs 0.89 crore

Net profit of Paragon Finance declined 26.09% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 19.82% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.891.11 -20 OPM %37.0862.16 -PBDT0.430.68 -37 PBT0.420.66 -36 NP0.340.46 -26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, September 04 2020. 17:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU