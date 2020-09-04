Paragon Finance standalone net profit declines 26.09% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 19.82% to Rs 0.89 crore

Net profit of Paragon Finance declined 26.09% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 19.82% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.891.1137.0862.160.430.680.420.660.340.46

