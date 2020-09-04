Wagend Infra Venture standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Wagend Infra Venture rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 and during the previous quarter ended June 2019.
