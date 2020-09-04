Hypersoft Technologies standalone net profit declines 83.33% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 32.26% to Rs 0.21 crore

Net profit of Hypersoft Technologies declined 83.33% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 32.26% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.210.31-14.299.680.020.070.010.060.010.06

