Hypersoft Technologies standalone net profit declines 83.33% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 32.26% to Rs 0.21 crore

Net profit of Hypersoft Technologies declined 83.33% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 32.26% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.210.31 -32 OPM %-14.299.68 -PBDT0.020.07 -71 PBT0.010.06 -83 NP0.010.06 -83

First Published: Fri, September 04 2020. 17:14 IST

